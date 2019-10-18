The solution is supported by multiple platforms, including iOS, Android smart phones and tablets, and minimises the requirement of documentation

Image: Scout Mobile Enterprise Wound Management. Photo: Courtesy of WoundVision.

Web-based wound imaging technology provider WoundVision has launched a wound imaging Scout Mobile app featuring advanced visual and long-wave infrared imaging solution.

Scout Mobile app is the new addition to the company’s long-wave infrared thermography (LWIT) based wound management solutions to minimise the risk associated with hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs) and other wounds.

WoundVision co-founder and CEO James G Spahn said: “In a market that is saturated with mobile wound photography apps and other single-capability products, Scout Mobile ties all of our solutions together, positioning us as the industry’s only full-service wound imaging and documentation solution. Until now, there’s never been a solutions provider capable of solving a hospital or health system’s HAPI problem and standardizing wound documentation while seamlessly integrating both into the EMR.

“And with more and more healthcare systems looking to standardize across the continuum of care, we’ve created a scalable solution that minimizes variation in care and outcomes across the healthcare enterprise, no matter its size or setting.”

WoundVision complete range of solutions for all digital wound management needs

According to the US National Institutes of Health, approximately 6.5 million people in the US are affected by chronic wounds.

WoundVision’s new mobile app has been designed to standardise wound photography, measurement, and assessment across all areas related to healthcare.

The solution, in line with the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), is supported by multiple platforms, including iOS, Android smart phones and tablets. It prevents the errors of paper rulers and minimises the requirement of documentation.

The company said that through its mobile app integrated with existing Scout product suite, it becomes the first and only full-service provider of wound imaging and documentation solutions. The new Scout solution can be easily integrated into electronic medical record (EMR) workflows.

WoundVision’s wound care portfolio includes the Scout multi-modal imaging device, in photographic and thermographic variants, Scout Software, and EMR integration.

The company claims that it provides full-service wound imaging and documentation solution to help mitigate risk associated with HACs, standardise wound assessment and streamline EMR workflows.