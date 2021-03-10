Integrated platform adds openDoctor’s real-time patient self-scheduling capabilities to Philips’ Patient Management Solution

Philips and openDoctor enter into partnership. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and US-based openDoctor today announced a partnership to deliver an integrated radiology patient engagement platform that leverages openDoctor’s real-time online appointment scheduling services as part of Philips’ newly launched Patient Management Solution.

With the combined offering, Philips Patient Management Solution and openDoctor enable a transformation in patient radiology scheduling, contactless registration and automated communications and education, all from the convenience of any connected mobile device. The easy-to-use scheduling platform allows patients to select appointment slots that fit their busy schedules, while optimizing staff and location availability at the same time. Patients have the ability to complete intake questionnaires in advance and take advantage of last-minute reminders and wayfinding, relieving hospital staff of burdensome manual outreach tasks, and giving radiology staff more time to personalize care to individual patients.

Philips Patient Management Solution has already proved invaluable for healthcare institutions across a multitude of service lines. It has helped partners improve referral conversion efficiency by 30% [1], reduce no-shows by up to 45% [2], and improve patients’ knowledge of their medical conditions [3]. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the solution has been instrumental in screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms and helping practices institute contactless check-in processes to keep patients and staff as safe as possible during the restart of elective procedures.

Source: Company Press Release