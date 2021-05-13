Nexcelom offers automated cell counting instruments, image cytometry workstations, and assays

Nexcelom develops image cytometry products for cell analysis. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

PerkinElmer has signed an agreement to acquire Massachusetts-based Nexcelom Bioscience for $260m in cash, to expand its cell biology capabilities.

Nexcelom is involved in the development and marketing of image cytometry products for cell analysis in life science research and drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

The company offers automated cell counting instruments, image cytometry workstations, assays, as well as a variety of cell reagents and consumables.

Nexcelom also provides fit-for-purpose cell counting method selection and development instructions, which are in line with ISO Cell Counting Standards.

The solutions support the development of cell and gene and immuno-oncology therapies, virology drugs and vaccines.

With expected 2021 revenues of around $40m, the company employs around 130 people across the world, including in the US, the UK and China.

PerkinElmer president and CEO Prahlad Singh said: “We are looking forward to bringing Nexcelom’s expertise and technologies in drug development together with our passion and solutions for drug discovery.

“This combination will expand our efforts to help academic, government and biopharmaceutical organizations streamline their complete workflows and support efforts to accelerate time to target and time to market for novel therapies.”

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

In January this year, PerkinElmer agreed to acquire diagnostics company Oxford Immunotec Global in a deal valued at around $591m.

PerkinElmer’s existing biologics, vaccine and cell and gene research solutions consist of high content, in vivo, and cell painting screening technologies, immunoassays, CRISPR, RNAi and DNA tools and custom cell lines.

The company also offers cell plate readers and advanced automation, microfluidics and analytical platforms.