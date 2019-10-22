Perflow has commercialised its Cascade product family and Stream Net across Europe for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms and acute ischemic stroke

Perflow Medical has received CE Mark approval for its Cascade Agile Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net, used in optimising control for distal and tortuous vessel anatomy during coil embolisation of intracranial aneurysms.

The Israeli medical devices firm said that Cascade Agile is the latest product in its portfolio of advanced neurovascular devices, which includes the Stream Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net and Cascade Net.

Perflow Medical CEO Danny Farin said: “Multi-center clinical experience with the Cascade Net has been very positive to date. Our focus on providing physicians with more intraoperative control and better information to improve decision-making during complex neurovascular procedures has been well received by the market.

“And our nimble team continues to ideate and respond to unmet needs in the market, which led to developing the Cascade Agile. It is an exciting time, soon we will be publishing our clinical experience with the Stream and Cascade Net, which will fuel our future commercial expansion in and outside of Europe.”

Perflow products are not approved for clinical use in the US

Perflow said that the Cascade product family has been designed based on the company’s advanced technology platform that provides procedural effectiveness compared to other devices for total or partial vessel occlusion.

The unique net design of the devices enables continuous blood flow during cerebral aneurysm repair and coiling, and the shorter braid length of the Cascade Agile is set to provide physicians with the confidence and control to safely perform coil embolisation for distal aneurysms with tortuous anatomy.

Perflow said that it intends to showcase its Cascade Net, Cascade Agile and Stream Net at the World Federation of Interventional and Therapeutic Neuroradiology (WFITN) in Naples, Italy.

Perflow Medical is a medical device company focused on developing and manufacturing advanced solutions for complex neurovascular disorders, and its product portfolio includes the Stream Net for acute ischemic stroke, and Cascade Net and Cascade Agile for intracranial aneurysms.