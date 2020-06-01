Nano DiagnosiX developed FemtoSpot as part of its commitment to develop a handheld, disease-monitoring technology that can be used anywhere

Nano Diagnosix's FemtoSpot biosensor chip. (Credit: Nano Diagnosix Inc.)

Nano DiagnosiX has developed a biosensor dubbed FemtoSpot, by leveraging its unique manufacturing process that creates nanostructure-based, field-effect transistor chips.

The US-based biotech start-up has developed its new biosensor as part of its commitment to develop a handheld, disease-monitoring technology that can be used anywhere.

The new biosensor has been named FemtoSpot, based on its capability to detect extremely low concentrations, down to femtomolar range, and perform lab-quality tests on the spot.

Nano DiagnosiX CEO Ahmad Abbas said: “FemtoSpot represents a fundamental paradigm shift in disease testing – a highly affordable, compact, portable, hand-held laboratory for use directly by patients, without the need for specialized training.

“It will parallel the simplicity and convenience of home blood glucose monitors, while maintaining the gold standard for reliability. Another highly innovative feature of Nano DiagnosiX’s device is its integration with a smart phone app that communicates patient-acquired test results directly to personal physicians.”

FemtoSpot will detect the binding of disease-associated biomarkers from single drop of blood

FemtoSpot will deploy an electronic signal amplification to detect the binding of disease-associated biomarkers at extremely low concentrations, using only one drop of blood to provide results.

Nano DiagnosiX said that its new biosensor leverages its advanced technology, which is already proven to detect biomarkers of cardiovascular disease, and is said to display superior in performance than conventional testing techniques.

In addition, the new biosensor is expected to ease the problems in conventional testing techniques that include complicated, bulky, expensive and requires trained technicians to perform.

Nano DiagnosiX is currently working to develop a rapid detection test (RDT) for Covid-19, by applying FemtoSpot’s singular technology.

The company is planning to design FemtoSpot Covid-19 RDT as a quantitative test with high accuracy, low detection limit, short test time, and needs no professional training, and no complicated equipment.

Abbas added: “This allows ongoing monitoring for early disease diagnosis and intervention, while reducing overall healthcare costs. No system on the market has this capability, and it will quite literally change everything we know about disease testing and management.”