The San Diego Superior Court has issued a judgment ordering Johnson & Johnson to pay $343.99m in penalties for misleading the users over its pelvic mesh products.

In May 2016, the California Department of Justice sued Johnson & Johnson for false and deceptive marketing of its pelvic mesh products for women.

The lawsuit was filed after a multistate investigation revealed that the company had misrepresented the risks caused by its products, and failed to inform the patients and doctors of possible severe complications from its products.

California Attorney General General Becerra said: “Johnson & Johnson intentionally concealed the risks of its pelvic mesh implant devices. It robbed women and their doctors of their ability to make informed decisions about whether to permanently implant the products in patients’ bodies.

“Johnson & Johnson knew the danger of its mesh products but put profits ahead of the health of millions of women. Today we achieved justice for the women and families forever scarred by Johnson & Johnson’s dishonesty.”

Pelvic mesh products are permanent surgical implants intended to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse in women.

Johnson & Johnson sold more than 470,000 pelvic mesh products across the US, of which more than 30,000 were sold in California. More than 2 million women are carrying the company’s mesh products implanted in their bodies.

The lawsuit by the California Department of Justice alleged that Johnson & Johnson misrepresented the safety of these products by concealing and misleading consumers about the possibility of serious and irreversible complications caused by mesh.

The serious complications include permanent pain with intercourse, loss of sexual function, chronic pain, permanent urinary or defecatory dysfunction, and potentially devastating impact on overall quality of life.

The San Diego court said that Johnson & Johnson had knowledge of the possible risks and side effects of their pelvic mesh products before their launch. The company is claimed to have omitted the information from the instructions for use of products, and misrepresented the risk information provided to doctors and patients.