Designed for those with severe-to-profound hearing loss, hearing aid manufacturer Oticon has released a new range of devices that offer smart solutions to help improve the overall listening experience

Oticon Cros includes a transmitter with a microphone that wirelessly picks up and sends the sound from your poorer ear to the better ear (Credit: Oticon)

Labelled the world’s most powerful hearing aids, Oticon has released a new range of advanced products that offer smart solutions for people with single-sided deafness.

Unilateral hearing loss (UHL) is common among US adults, but a study titled Prevalence of adult unilateral hearing loss and hearing aid use in the United States, found hearing device usage is very low — even when there is a perceived handicap.

Denmark-based Oticon claims its new hearing aids are the only smart technology on the market that enable users with UHL to hear and process sounds from all directions.

President of Oticon Gary Rosenblum said: “Traditional hearing aids for severe-to-profound hearing loss close down sounds in noisy settings.

“They typically focus on one speaker at a time — usually the person in front of you — while suppressing everything else as background noise.”

How Oticon’s new hearing aids help deaf children

Despite traditional hearing aid technology being designed to simply enable people to hear better, the tech is now evolving to help sufferers integrate more fully with the modern world.

Due to the stigma of hearing loss, many people who struggle with this condition may refrain from seeking treatment due to misconceptions over devices available and how they look.

It’s a problem that need addressing because detecting and intervening early in cases of hearing loss helps to minimise its long-term consequences, especially for children.

In a bid to push smart hearing enhancements forward, Oticon enables parents to monitor and control their child’s hearing aids from an app called Oticon ON App.

Parents and carers can remotely check the battery status of the hearing aid and adjust the volume to make it easier for children with severe-to-profound hearing loss to actively take part in school activities.

Moreover, to address the daily challenges faced by people with UHL, the system — called Oticon CROS — features a microphone that picks up sound from a user’s weaker ear and transmits it to a receiver on their stronger organ.

This allows wearers to hear speech and sounds from all directions to create a more natural, comfortable and less tiring experience.

Oticon Cros is integrated with TwinLink technology, which tweaks amplification settings to combine superior audiological performance with audio streaming — allowing users to engage in a conversation while watching television, for example.

Additionally, 12 colours are being offered along with decorative stickers for personalisation — this designed to reduce the stigma often associated with hearing aids.

How Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play provide access to all speech and relevant sounds

The company has also launched, Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play, which boast updates such as a built-in BrainHearing technology, which scans a wearer’s surroundings 100 times per second to support how the brain naturally makes sense of sound.

Oticon Xceed improves speech clarity by 10%, reduces listening effort by 10%, and increases short-term recall by 15%, even in challenging and noisy environments.

It also consists of feedback-cancellation capability, lessening the irritating whistling or static noise that occurs when something or someone comes too close to a hearing aid.

Traditional hearing aid technology has handled whistling by simply turning down the volume, compromising the user’s ability to understand speech.

With OpenSound Optimizer, Oticon Xceed eliminates the chance of any whistling sound by utilising a multi-patented method of preventing audible feedback before it occurs to provide a clearer speech signal in noisy surroundings.

Continued market growth predicted

The global hearing aid market was valued at approximately $7bn in 2017 and is anticipated to increase with a growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025, anticipated to reach $12.1bn by 2025.

In the US, hearing loss is more likely to be caused due to genetic defects, while preventable medical issues are often major factors in developing countries — especially the likes of rubella or syphilis, which can lead to congenital hearing loss.