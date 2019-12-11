The Life Scope SVM-7200 Series vital signs monitor will enable healthcare practitioners to measure blood oxygen, blood pressure and temperature

Image: Nihon Kohden has introduced Life Scope SVM-7200 Series vital sign monitor. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Precision medical products and services provider Nihon Kohden has expanded its Life Scope monitor portfolio with the introduction of Life Scope SVM-7200 Series vital signs monitor.

The new portable and easy-to-use monitor has been designed for outpatient facilities and beds, which generally are not continuously monitored.

Healthcare practitioners can use the new Nihon Kohden’s monitor to rapidly monitor three vital signs such as blood oxygen, blood pressure and temperature.

The Life Scope SVM-7200 vital signs monitor provides customisable early warning scoring

The Life Scope SVM-7200 offers customisable early warning scoring, which allows clinicians to detect deteriorating patients or at risk of deteriorating by combining vital signs data with observational information.

The vital signs monitor can be easily changed to monitoring mode to view vitals within the Nihon Kohden patient monitoring system, after the identification of the at-risk patient.

Nihon Kohden America clinical and strategic alliances vice president Dr Veffa Devers said: “Regular and consistent monitoring of vital signs combined with our customizable early warning scoring can help clinicians identify these patients early and intervene before the situation becomes critical.”

Nihon Kohden’s new vital signs monitor includes a high-resolution and 8-inch colour touch screen display, which facilitates clinicians to rapidly navigate the required information.

The monitor also features the company’s inflation-based non-invasive blood pressure (iNIBP) measure that automatically detects diastolic and systolic pressure while the cuff is inflating.

The Life Scope SVM-7200 Series vital signs monitor is available with either Nihon Kohden, Nellcor or Masimo SpO 2 . It also comes standard with wireless functionality, which can be used when the planned two-touch send-to-EMR feature is deployed within a few months.

Nihon Kohden America president and CEO Yasuhiro Yoshitake said: “With the Life Scope SVM-7200, we have fulfilled this promise. It has an elegant, intuitive design that can be patient-ready in a matter of minutes and can be easily moved from room to room as required.”

With subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia, Nihon Kohden manufactures, develops and distributes medical electronic equipment. The company’s products are available in over 120 countries.

In November, Nihon Kohden unveiled its new NKV-550 Series ventilator system to support patients of all ages.