Neuronetics depression outcomes registry has reached 3,223 evaluable patients, making it the largest outcomes registry in the world for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Image: NeuroStar patient outcomes registry surpasses 3,000. Photo: Courtesy of yodiyim/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Launched in November 2016 for the purpose of collecting and analyzing outcomes data from treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy in real-word clinical settings, the registry has surpassed the number of evaluable patients in the STAR*D study (n=2,876), making it the largest registry focused on therapies for the treatment of depression. STAR*D was previously the largest long-term study directly comparing treatment strategies for patients with depression. The NeuroStar outcomes registry includes data from 100 clinical practice sites across the United States and reveals that the majority of patients (63 percent) treated with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy experienced significant improvement* in their depression symptoms, supporting real-world outcomes consistent with those results seen in an open-label clinical trial (Carpenter 2012) in which 58 percent of patients experienced significant improvement. Safety data reported in the registry is also consistent with the findings of previously conducted clinical trials.

“This clinical evidence continues to indicate that NeuroStar is an effective, non-drug depression treatment option. As MDD continues to be a major issue for people in the U.S. and across the globe, a proven option like this is more critical than ever,” said Dr. Todd Hutton of Southern California TMS Center and 2019-2020 President of the International Clinical TMS Society. “I am extremely proud to be a part of the NeuroStar outcomes registry and helping to achieve this milestone, as it further underscores a commitment to understanding safe and effective treatment strategies with the potential to help millions achieve remission. It is exciting to use NeuroStar to transform lives and to contribute to an outcomes registry that could provide insight into potential future TMS applications and development.”

Depression impacts more than 17 million adults in the U.S. For many people, antidepressant medication is ineffective, demonstrating the importance of breakthrough treatment options and innovative research to address the unmet needs of this population. The NeuroStar outcomes registry aims to investigate and better understand the use of NeuroStar, a non-drug depression treatment, in a clinical setting.

“Surpassing this 3,000-patient milestone in the registry further validates NeuroStar Advanced Therapy’s efficacy for patients struggling with depression and as a viable clinical treatment alternative for psychiatrists to treat patients with major depressive disorder,” said Chris Thatcher, President and CEO of Neuronetics, Inc. “This large subset of patients from the 66,000 patients treated worldwide provides us insights into potential new research, and for advancements in treatment protocols and patient selection.”

Source: Company Press Release