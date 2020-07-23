The NxTAG RPP is a multiplex and high-throughput test, which will facilitate the simultaneous detection of common respiratory pathogens

Luminex is seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new expanded version of the NxTAG respiratory pathogen panel (RPP).

The company has submitted a EUA application to the regulator for expanded NxTAG RPP test to include the SARS-CoV-2 virus for high-throughput Covid-19 testing.

The new test is said to be a combination of Luminex’s original NxTAG RPP and the circulating pathogen SARS-CoV-2.

Luminex’s NxTAG RPP is a multiplex and high-throughput test that will facilitate the simultaneous detection of common respiratory pathogens for the syndromic testing approach.

The panel now includes 19 viral and 2 bacterial targets with the addition of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, enabling to quickly detect various individual and co-occurring infectious pathogens.

With scalable throughput, the NxTAG RPP test enables clinical labs to run up to 96 samples at a time and generate results in around four hours.

Luminex’s MAGPIX system, which is designed for use in high-complexity molecular laboratories, is suitable to run the NxTAG RPP test.

Luminex president and CEO Nachum “Homi” Shamir said: “Clinical laboratories are straining under the pressure of COVID-19 testing, and the unfortunate reality is that even in these incredibly challenging conditions, labs must now look ahead to the coming flu season.

“We believe that syndromic respiratory testing will be a critical tool for dealing with the seasonal flu outbreak that is coming on top of a global pandemic. We incorporated the SARS-CoV-2 virus into our trusted NxTAG RPP panel to alleviate laboratory capacity constraints and improve the ease of testing.”

Recently, Luminex has secured FDA EUA status for its xMAP SARS-CoV-2 multi-antigen IgG assay.

The company also secured FDA EUA status for its ARIES SARS-CoV-2 assay, which will run on the ARIES system to rapidly detect the virus responsible for Covid-19 disease.