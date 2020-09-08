The company has designed NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology to provide customised body sculpting treatments

NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology for personalised treatments. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Lumenis Ltd.)

Lumenis, a provider of minimally-invasive clinical solutions, has launched its advanced NuEra Tight, powered by FocalRF technology, in Europe and the Middle East.

NuEra Tight offers a personalised solution for fat reduction, skin tightening, cellulite and wrinkle reduction.

The medical device company said that its all-in-one device is designed to transform the body sculpting procedures.

Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon said: “One size doesn’t fit all. That’s why we revolutionized the NuEra Tight. We recognized the need for the next level solution in non-invasive body sculpting treatments, which led us to develop this advanced product.

“NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology tailors treatments to a clinical indication and body area, accurately targeting various skin and tissue conditions throughout the procedure, resulting in a treatment that is as unique as your patients.”

NuEra Tight features automatic personalised intelligent control

Lumenis has developed NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology to provide customised body sculpting treatments to address individual needs of patients.

The new technology is said to provide treatment providers with advanced tools to tackle aesthetic patients’ clinical indications and specific body areas.

The user interface of the system features automatic personalised intelligent control (NuAPIC), which ensures the therapeutic temperature throughout the procedure, along with advanced NuLogic advanced protocol customisation tool to enhance the personalisation for optimal treatment.

The company has rolled out its aesthetic device in the US, APAC, Europe and the Middle East, as per the local regulatory requirements, with plans to launch in other countries in later 2020.

Dermatologist Freeda Tannous from Amman, Jordan said: “More and more of my patients are looking to eliminate fat in stubborn areas and tighten their skin to sculpt their body and address skin texture issues such as cellulite and wrinkles.

“Thanks to FocalRF technology I am now able to tailor the treatment specifically for each patient needs achieving the desired improved appearance.”