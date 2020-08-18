NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology will help deliver tailored body treatments to a patient's particular requirements

NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology. (Credit: PRNewswire / Lumenis Ltd)

Minimally-invasive clinical solutions provider Lumenis has introduced new aesthetic medical device called NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology.

The new platform is said to introduce a breakthrough in personalised non-invasive radio frequency (RF) body treatments to meet the unique requirements of every patient.

NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology has been designed to deliver tailored body treatments to a patient’s particular requirements.

Lumenis’ new technology provides practitioners with advanced tools for current aesthetic patients, accounting for clinical indications and specific body areas in one device.

The device’s interface features automatic personalised intelligent control

The device’s easy to use interface features NuAPIC (automatic personalised intelligent control) that helps to ensure the therapeutic temperature across the procedure. It also consists of NuLogic advanced protocol customisation tool to improve further personalisation for optimal treatment.

The company is currently offering the device in the US, and expected to be available in Europe, the Middle East and Asia by the end of this year.

Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon said: “We recognized the need for the next level solution in non-invasive body treatments, which led us to create a device that tailors a treatment specifically for a particular condition and body area.

“We developed FocalRF to accurately target various skin conditions throughout the procedure, resulting in a treatment that is as unique as your patients.”

Lumenis provides of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the surgical, ophthalmology, and aesthetic markets.

The company has expertise in the development and commercialisation of advanced energy-based technologies, including laser, intense pulsed light and radio-frequency.

In November 2019, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) agreed to acquire Lumenis from XIO Group for an enterprise value of more than $1bn.