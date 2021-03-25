The new facility will help develop and produce custom complex joint replacement solutions

The new FDA-regulated commercial facility is located at the HSS main campus in New York City. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)

LimaCorporate and the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have opened the first provider-based 3D design and printing facility for custom complex joint replacement solutions.

The new FDA-regulated commercial facility, which is called as the ProMade PoC (point of care) Centre, is located at the HSS main campus in New York City.

HSS is an academic medical centre focused on musculoskeletal health, while LimaCorporate offers orthopaedic solutions ranging from large joint revision and primary implants to complete extremities solutions.

LimaCorporate CEO Luigi Ferrari said: “The Promade PoC Centre opening marks the next stage of realizing our ultimate goal: to restore the emotion of motion, by empowering surgeons to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery.

“We are no stranger to challenging the status quo and, through this world-leading partnership, will continue to innovate our industry-leading solutions to answer real patient needs. We look forward to sharing our expertise with HSS and furthering our commitment to advancing patient-centric care.”

Promade PoC Centre will focus on the development and production of patient-specific custom solutions that are used in complex procedures. The solutions are digitally designed pre-operatively for an ideal match with the patient’s anatomy.

LimaCorporate’s patented Trabecular Titanium technology is said to ensure a positive in-bone biologic response. Upon scanning HSS patients onsite, design and fabrication of the custom implant for them will be done in the onsite centre.

Patients are also allowed to access the design and manufacturing service from other US hospitals.

Since 2016, HSS and LimaCorporate have been working remotely on patient-specific custom solutions.

The new onsite facility will allow LimaCorporate’s ProMade engineers to work with HSS surgeons and biomechanical engineers to better serve customers.

With headquarters in Italy, LimaCorporate operates directly in over 20 countries around the world.