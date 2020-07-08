The PROLIFT study will be one of eight studies being executed by the company, as part of researching the safety of its products

Life Spine begins new PROLIFT study. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/Somkiat.)

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, has announced the initiation of the PROLIFT Lateral Expandable System prospective study.

“Research and Clinical studies are incredibly important to our organization and to the spine community,” said Michael Butler, President and CEO of Life Spine. “The PROLIFT Lateral study is one of eight active studies being executed by Life Spine currently as a part of our dedication to researching the safety and efficacy of our products. Anecdotally, we have received excellent feedback regarding the PROLIFT Lateral System, but it is integral to our core goals to validate this feedback and ensure our products are advancing the standards of spine care.”

In addition to their eight active Clinical Studies, Life Spine’s dedication to research extends to their in-house state-of-the-art cadaveric lab where over 350 surgeons have trained and performed product testing and validations.