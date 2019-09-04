iTether platform provides users with a care navigation system including access to telehealth and social determinants of health that allows patients to remain connected to their clinicians outside the clinic walls, 24/7

Image: The new platform from iTether delivers sustainable positive outcomes for patients while increasing revenues for providers. Photo: Courtesy of iTether Technologies Inc.

A Phoenix-based technology expert and a behavioral health advocate have launched a digital health management platform designed to promote positive and sustainable outcomes for patients while increasing revenues for providers.

The iTether Technologies, Inc. (iTether) platform provides users with a care navigation system including access to telehealth and social determinants of health that allows patients to remain connected (tethered) to their clinicians outside the clinic walls, 24/7. Since launching pilot programs in Phoenix and St. Louis in 2017, the technology has shown reductions in no-show rates, enabled remote patient monitoring, improved patient medical compliance, saved staff time and increased patient and clinical satisfaction.

“We are transforming the behavioral health care industry by helping providers shift from a paper-based system in which patients receive handouts related to their care, to a more engaging mobile environment where patients are empowered to lead and make decisions about their healthcare,” said Brad Wilde, iTether’s co-founder and chief strategist.

Key iTether features include individualized treatment planning and goal monitoring, HIPAA complaint patient-provider communication, integrated telehealth, data analytics, health assessments and targeted SDOH resources. The iTether solution is aimed at health plans, behavioral health providers, integrated care providers and justice agencies.

In 2018, iTether partnered with Washington University’s School of Medicine, St. Louis to educate study participants with Opioid Use Disorder about Medically Assisted Treatment. The study, published in the Journal of Public Health, found:

88% of participants would leverage the technology to make recovery decisions

30% of participants indicated increased interest in treatment

92% of participants agree the platform’s useful tips engage individuals and improve life experience

“We found that, after participants engaged with the iTether Platform, their interest for recovery and attitudes about recovery improved,” said Patricia Cavazos-Rehg, Ph.D., with the Department of Psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis.

Source: Company Press Release