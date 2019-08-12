Never again will you wonder if a bolus was delivered, how much insulin is on board, or if your child or loved ones are safe because now you have the whole picture. Both apps ultimately provide peace of mind

Image: The Omnipod VIEW app allow caregivers and family members to remotely monitor Omnipod DASH System data. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Insulet Corporation, the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced the full market launch of the Company’s Omnipod DISPLAY and Omnipod VIEW apps for those using the new Omnipod DASH System. The apps are now available to download from the iOS App Store.

The Omnipod DISPLAY app allows for a convenient display of Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) data on the user’s iOS smartphone including; Pod status, insulin therapy history, and alarms, as well as a “Find My PDM” feature. The Omnipod DISPLAY app allows users to manage their diabetes with discretion and have the ability to check their PDM dashboards from their personal mobile devices. Users may also invite up to 12 people to view their PDM data using the Omnipod VIEW app.

The Omnipod VIEW app provides caregivers and family members the ability to remotely monitor Omnipod DASH System data for their loved ones. The same Omnipod DASH System data that is displayed on a smartphone can be viewed on one or more additional smartphones remotely to stay informed and help manage loved ones’ diabetes. It also provides caregivers with important information such as last bolus, insulin on board, and any recent alerts. The Omnipod DISPLAY app and Omnipod VIEW app iOS widgets, which can be accessed by swiping right from the home screen, can be configured next to the Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) G6 app iOS widget, providing an easy view of PDM and CGM data on a single smartphone screen.

“The Omnipod DASH mobile apps and widget capability are the first of their kind when it comes to monitoring insulin pump data and we are excited to bring this combined view of insulin delivery and Dexcom CGM data to our users,” said Bret Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer. “People look at their mobile phone countless times throughout the day and now Omnipod DASH users are able to conveniently and discreetly check their diabetes status or that of their loved ones’, in order to stay well-informed, help make diabetes management decisions, and make diabetes a smaller part of life.”

“The Omnipod VIEW app eliminates caregiver worry by providing the ability to remotely monitor the insulin decisions being made by the people you care for,” said Scott Benner, founder of the Juicebox Podcast and father of a daughter with type 1 diabetes. “Never again will you wonder if a bolus was delivered, how much insulin is on board, or if your child or loved ones are safe because now you have the whole picture. Both apps ultimately provide peace of mind.”

Source: Company Press Release.