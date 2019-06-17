Global medical tech company provider InBody has introduced a H20N Smart Scale device for home testing in the US.

Image: InBody H20N advanced body composition analysis at home. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / InBody.

The H20N Smart Scale is a body composition testing device, which offers essential health metrics such as body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle mass and weight.

The test data will be automatically uploaded to a mobile app, which enables to record test history and track trends.

InBody business development director Joseph Han said: “For years, we have been inundated with requests to develop a smart scale for individuals that want to track their body composition at home in between tests at their doctor’s office, health club, wellness center, or wherever they get their professional body composition analysis.

“During our R&D, we found that the current smart scale market focused heavily on the number features offered rather than the quality of the outputs.”

InBody’s H20N device features hand and foot electrodes and fully integrates with mobile app, as well as Bluetooth-enabled and has 10-second test time.

The company is a major manufacturer of professional body composition analysers, which are used by top-ranked hospitals, professional sports franchises, and research universities.

Han further added: “It’s popular opinion you have to take the body fat percentage from a consumer device with a grain of salt. But when it comes to body image, perception matters so it’s absolutely critical that the numbers you see on your smart scale are accurate.”

Established in 1996, InBody aims to offer bio-medical technology to simplify the understanding of health and wellness.

The medical-grade devices produced by the company are used by professionals and consumers in medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness verticals.

The information from the InBody test enables personalised exercise and diet programs to maintain healthy lifestyles.

InBody is now a multinational corporation with branches and distributors in more than 110 countries. The company has established subsidiaries in Japan and China, as well as a global network of partners in different countries across North America, Europe, Asia Middle East and Africa.