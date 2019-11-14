The Phase III study of Huntington disease will be conducted in collaboration with the Huntington Study Group

Image: Phase III study of Huntington Disease will use MC10’s BioStamp nPoint. Photo: Courtesy of valelopardo from Pixabay.

Wearable medical devices provider MC10 announced that its BioStamp nPoint system will be used in a Phase III clinical study to collect and assess movement activity data.

The clinical study is aimed at evaluating possible treatment for chorea associated with Huntington disease, a hereditary neurodegenerative disorder.

MC10 chief medical officer Arthur Combs said: “We are excited about the continued use of our system in CNS studies, especially in partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences, a leader in advancing the treatment of movement disorders.

“Huntington disease impacts various aspects of a person’s life, and the ability to collect objective data on activity, sleep, posture, and involuntary movements on a 24-7 basis promises to provide new context to improve our overall understanding of the disease and associated symptoms and help advance treatment options.”

MC10 collects and analyses neurological disease data

MC10 said that the Phase III study is sponsored by Neurocrine Biosciences and is conducted in collaboration with the Huntington Study Group.

The study including a subset of 50 study participants, will use BioStamp nPoint to track activity, sleep and posture, and investigate exploratory measurements for involuntary movement symptoms of Huntington disease, which include gait disturbances and truncal chorea.

According to the company, collecting objective measures of Huntington disease using BioStamp nPoint underlines is expected to be a shift from the currently used subjective measures.

Currently used subjective measures for Huntington disease include the unified Huntington Disease rating scale (UHDRS) and other survey-based assessments.

MC10 claims that it is focused on improving human health through digital solutions that combine conformal BioStamp sensors with clinical analytics to create insights from physiological data collected from the home or in clinical settings.

In addition, the company is engaged in collecting and analyzing neurological disease data, and establishing collaborations with academic institutions, to expand the central nervous system (CNS) applicability of the data provided by the system.