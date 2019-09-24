NVT is a technology driven company dedicated to transcatheter aortic valve implantation

Blue Sail Medical has acquired Swiss firm New Valve Technology (Credit Pixabay)

Blue Sail Medical has announced the acquisition of Switzerland-based New Valve Technology (NVT), which will help it enter the structural heart market.

The acquisition will help Blue Sail Medical to leverage the capabilities and expertise in interventional cardiology of its subsidiary Biosensors International.

The shareholders of Blue Sail Medical and NVT have entered into a sales and purchase agreement linked to all shares in NVT.

Blue Sail Medical and Biosensors International Group CEO Simon Li said: “The main business of NVT is in R&D, production and sales of structural heart disease interventional valve products. We are excited about this acquisition because, as the population ages, the incidence of vascular heart disease gradually increases.”

New Valve Technology focuses on minimally invasive transcatheter technologies

Headquartered in Muri of Argau, NVT is a technology-driven company focused on the development and marketing of minimally invasive transcatheter technologies for cardiac valves.

The company, which was established in 2007, developed and commercialised Allegra transcatheter aortic valve system that secured CE mark approval in 2017.

Allegra is a self-expanding supra-annular transcatheter aortic valve system, which offers unique design features and similar event rates compared to contemporary devices.

NVT president and CEO Urs Christen said: “Biosensors is strategically positioned to accelerate the adoption of our products through its highly complementary and global direct sales force focused on interventional cardiology. This will help NVT to gain share in the TAVI market.

“We believe Biosensors will drive the growth of our existing business, expand into new geographies such as China, a market with enormous growth potential, and also help accelerate our R&D initiatives.”

Blue Sail Medical mainly focuses on high-value consumables such as cardiovascular and interventional cardiac surgery related devices, as well as and low/medium value consumables such as medical gloves, health protective gloves, first aid kits, medical dressings.

Biosensors International is involved in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced medical devices to improve patients’ lives, including devices for percutaneous coronary intervention.