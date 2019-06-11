Heart2Save and Suunto have collaborated on developing a new product that will allow users to identify atrial fibrillation (afib) at an early stage from home

Heart2Save's device is in the final phase of medical device approval (Credit: Heart2Save)

A new atrial fibrillation (afib) monitor, which will enable users to diagnose themselves at home, will be launched this week.

Created from a collaboration between two Finnish companies – healthtech start-up Heart2Save and Suunto, a company that manufactures and markets sports watches, in a bid to reduce strokes caused by afib.

The product will be exhibited and launched this week during NBCC (Nordic-Baltic Congress of Cardiology) conference at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki.

CEO of Heart2Save Helena Jäntt said: “A stroke is a common and miserable condition, every one in every five of us will get a stroke before the age of 75.

“One third of those who get a stroke die, one third get reduced functional ability, and one third recover. This is why we should put effort into stroke prevention.

“A stroke is not just an ‘old person’s’ condition, as every fourth person that gets a stroke is still in working-age.”

How the afib monitor can be used from home?

Afib is often symptomless making detection challenging, despite its significant cause of cardioembolic strokes.

This occurs when the heart pumps unwanted materials into the brain circulation, resulting in damage to tissues in the brain.

Heart2Save identified the biggest risk group for heart diseases as overweight individuals over 65 years with high blood pressure and diabetes, and who regularly smoke.

According to guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology, this risk group is recommended to be screened for arrhythmia, a condition also known as irregular heartbeats.

Heart2Save’s technology called the AiVoni Analysis Service that identifies both dangerous and harmless irregular heartbeats is combined with Suunto’s chest strap Movesense sensor.

They claim the resultant product is capable of saving lives and improving its users’ health.

In cooperation with consumers in the risk group, the AiVoni device was developed along with the Finnish Heart Association, as well as various cardiologists and neurologists.

When the user measures their electrocardiogram (ECG) – a test showing the electrical activity of the heart, the AiVoni Analysis Service analyses it to determine whether there is a potentially dangerous afib or harmless extrasystoles – abnormal heartbeats.

The measurement also generates a normal ECG strip that makes it easier to seek medical help.

Jussi Kaasinen, director of Emerging Business at Suunto, said: “Our Movesense sensor is suited for a wide range of use, both in exercise and in health and wellbeing.

“It is really exciting to get the first medical Movesense on the market. During the project, we worked together with Heart2Save’s team to get the clinical validation required for the regulatory process.

“We are looking forward to both new ways of use for the sensor and the success of Heart2Save’s product.”