Diagenode reported over $30m in revenue in the last 12 months.(Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Medical technology company Hologic has acquired European molecular diagnostic company Diagenode for around $159m.

Diagenode is engaged in the development and manufacturing of molecular diagnostic assays and epigenetics products.

The company provides over 30 real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which secured CE mark approval to identify bacteria, parasites and viruses involved in sexually transmitted infections, respiratory diseases, meningitis and gastroenteritis.

Earlier, Diagenode worked with Hologic for the development of Panther Fusion assays for group B Streptococcus and Bordetella.

The company is also playing a significant role in epigenetics by offering a portfolio of devices, kits, reagents, antibodies and services to analyse DNA and RNA.

Hologic international group president said: “Acquiring Diagenode further strengthens our molecular diagnostics business by expanding our international capabilities, improving our regional time-to-market, and allowing us to offer a broader, more differentiated test menu.

“Diagenode has been a great partner since 2016, helping us develop and manufacture PCR-based assays for Panther Fusion. Now we look forward to accelerating and broadening those efforts to benefit our customers and patients.”

Diagenode reported over $30m in revenue in the last 12 months.

The acquisition is expected to expand and diversify Hologic’s diagnostic business across test menu, customer segments and geography.

Diagenode’s founder and chief executive officer Didier Allaer said: “We are very pleased that the Diagenode team will become part of Hologic’s diagnostic business.

“Our businesses are highly complementary, and we are excited that Hologic’s commercial resources and leadership in molecular automation will enable us to offer our assay menu more broadly. Being part of Hologic will help scale our products to their full potential.”

Last month, Hologic completed the acquisition of US-based commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company Biotheranostics for $230m.

Based in San Diego of California, the company develops diagnostic, prognostic and predictive tests for the treatment of cancer patients.