The new Welch Allyn PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope and Welch Allyn MacroView Plus Otoscope support early diagnosis and treatment

The new Welch Allyn MacroView Otoscope. (Credit: Hillrom.)

Hillrom has launched its new Welch Allyn PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope and the Welch Allyn MacroView Plus Otoscope devices for physical assessment.

According to the company, examining the eyes and ears is an important part of assessing patient health, and its new otoscope and ophthalmoscope offer brighter, and enhanced views.

They offer 20-times large viewing area compared to current Welch Allyn coaxial ophthalmoscope, and a three-times larger viewing area than traditional otoscope, said the company.

Hillrom president and CEO John Groetelaars said: “The extraordinary innovations built into the new PanOptic and MacroView Plus technologies are complete game-changers in our drive to help improve patient outcomes through routine physical exams.

“Together, these devices are highly advanced tools designed to help clinicians make earlier and more accurate diagnoses of ear and eye conditions that may provide more options for effective treatment.”

The new Welch Allyn MacroView Otoscope features a new LumiView clear ear speculum, which has four times the brightness compared to standard ear speculum.

It enables clinicians to rapidly move from an optical exam to digital image capture, and securely save and share the ear images using Hillrom’s free iExaminer Pro App.

The PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope features Quick Eye Alignment technology that helps to direct a patient’s gaze.

With advanced disc-alignment lights, the Ophthalmoscope helps the clinicians in guiding the patient’s gaze to make the exams easier.

Hillrom is currently offering the new devices in the US immediately, with plans to roll out in Canada, the European Union (EU), the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, later this year.

In February this year, Hillrom has acquired contact-free continuous monitoring technology from EarlySense for a consideration of $30m in cash.