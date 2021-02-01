EarlySense's contact-free continuous monitoring technology has been integrated into Hillrom's Centrella Smart+ med-surg bed

Hillrom has acquired EarlySense’s contact-free continuous monitoring technology. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Medical technology company Hillrom has purchased contact-free continuous monitoring technology from EarlySense for a cash consideration of $30m.

The deal also includes the potential payments based on the achievement of certain commercial milestones, as well as a portion of Hillrom’s equity investment in EarlySense.

EarlySense will obtain a licence from Hillrom for the technology, as the company continues to develop next-generation AI-based sensing technologies specifically for the remote patient care market.

Hillrom incorporated EarlySense’s contact-free continuous monitoring and analytics technology into the Centrella Smart+ med-surg bed and ecosystem of connected devices.

Centrella Smart+ bed enables to continuously monitor patients’ heart and respiratory rates

The Centrella Smart+ bed, which provides advanced caregiver-focused technology, enables to continuously monitor patients’ heart and respiratory rates more than100 times per minute without touching the patient.

Hillrom stated that contact-free continuous monitoring technology are developed alert clinicians to potential patient deterioration events much earlier than traditional monitoring methods.

Hillrom president and CEO John Groetelaars said: “Hillrom is transforming care with highly differentiated sensing and digital communication capabilities that drive improved patient safety and ensure timely, effective clinical intervention.

“We look forward to bringing these critical technologies to more customers around the world as we deliver on our vision of Advancing Connected Care.”

Last month, Hillrom agreed to acquire digital health and ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies provider Bardy Diagnostics for a cash consideration of $375m.

Established in 2013, BardyDx offers a wearable bio-sensing technology called Carnation Ambulatory Monitor (CAM patch).

The device is developed to offer P-wave clarity, improved diagnostic yield and enhanced clinical accuracy.