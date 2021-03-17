Geneseeq's comprehensive genomic profiling panel, GeneseeqPrime, analyzes genomic alterations in 425 cancer-related genes and assesses key biomarkers, such as tumor mutation burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI)

Geneseeq will conduct all testing studies using IVD instruments and components supplied by Illumina in order to develop and commercialize the IVD kits. (Credit: Belova59 from Pixabay)

Next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology provider Geneseeq Technology Inc. (“Geneseeq”), will collaborate with Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) (“Illumina”) to develop comprehensive in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) NGS testing kits for cancer, using Illumina’s NextSeq™ 550Dx sequencing platform. The companies will work together to promote the use and application of world leading Next-Generation-Sequencing technology to enhance standards-of-care for Chinese patients.

Geneseeq’s comprehensive genomic profiling panel, GeneseeqPrime®, analyzes genomic alterations in 425 cancer-related genes and assesses key biomarkers, such as tumor mutation burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI). This pan-cancer panel screens for actionable clinical next steps to therapy by providing valuable insight into key oncogenic genes and drug resistance mechanisms. In 2020, Geneseeq’s TMB Testing Kit in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) became the first comprehensive NGS panel entered into the Breakthrough Medical Devices Program of Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

Geneseeq will conduct all testing studies using IVD instruments and components supplied by Illumina in order to develop and commercialize the IVD kits. The IVD kits will be made available directly to patients acquiring testing services from Geneseeq, as well as hospital testing centers. According to Dr. Xue Wu, CEO and co-founder of Geneseeq Canada, this collaboration will deliver streamlined workflow and produce accurate testing results rapidly. This will help cancer patients access critical information to optimize their treatment plans, and benefit from precision medicine.

“We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with Geneseeq to develop assays based on the newly approved NextSeq 550Dx in China,” said Li Qing, Vice President & General Manager of Greater China at Illumina. “Together with partners such as Geneseeq, we are able continuously bring in innovative NGS testing products to patients in China, and ultimately help them by unlocking the power of genome.”

This is the second time that the two companies joined forces to accelerate clinical availability in precision cancer care. In 2018, the two companies collaborated on the NMPA approval of the IVD kit, Essencare®(EGFR/ALK/ROS1/BRAF/KRAS/HER2 mutation testing kit, Reversible terminator sequencing) for NSCLC.

Source: Company Press Release