GenePro SARS-CoV-2 test. (Credit: PRNewswire / Gencurix Inc.)

Gencurix, a Korean molecular diagnostic company, has secured emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its GenePro SARS-CoV-2 test.

GenePro SARS-CoV-2 test will facilitate the simultaneous monitoring of up to 384 samples, which will help in the high throughput screening of the novel coronavirus.

The test can be used with 384-well plate that holds the capacity to quadruple the number of test samples, while most of the RT-PCR tests have been developed to be used with 96-well plates.

GenePro SARS-CoV-2 test has been approved with RNA extraction kits, which enables to efficiently conduct the coronavirus test.

According to the company, GenePro SARS-CoV-2 test has the flexibility in the number of samples it can test simultaneously based on the different PCR platforms.

Gencurix’s representative said: “According to a joint review with a CLIA lab in Salt Lake City, Utah, we found that you can test up to 6,000 people with just a couple of RNA prep and RT-PCR instruments.”

Gencurix is also offering GenePro Covid-19 detection test

In March, the company also introduced GenePro Covid-19 detection test to help better screen the novel coronavirus.

Since April, the company has been exporting coronavirus diagnostic kits to various countries in Asia, North America, South America, Middle-East and Europe.

Gencurix is engaged in the development and manufacturing of PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-based diagnostic kits.

The company’s business areas include early diagnostics, multigene testing, companion diagnostics and monitoring for various kinds of cancers.

Earlier this month, genomics company Phosphorus secured FDA EUA status for its at-home saliva test for Covid-19 disease.