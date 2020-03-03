Effective immediately, the four imaging agents, previously managed by Daiichi Sankyo, will be owned and managed by GE Healthcare Pharma

Image: GE Healthcare's Optima MRI scanner. (Credit: General Electric.)

GE Healthcare completed the transfer of ownership of its four diagnostic imaging agents in Japan from Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Head Office: Chuo-ku Tokyo; Daiichi Sankyo).

Effective immediately, the four imaging agents, previously managed by Daiichi Sankyo, will be owned and managed by GE Healthcare Pharma Limited, which will now be responsible for all aspects of their commercialization for Japanese hospitals and clinics.

Imaging agents are administered to patients for Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or Ultrasound scans, to improve the images that radiologists use to diagnose and monitor disease. Under the terms of the agreement, Daiichi Sankyo, which has collaborated with GE Healthcare for over 30 years, will continue to distribute the products to drug wholesalers until March 2022, ensuring supply and delivery to medical facilities is unchanged.

