Galderma has launched a collaboration with premium skincare brand ZO Skin Health (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Galderma)

Galderma announces significant investments across its aesthetic portfolio including digital enhancements to ASPIRE Galderma Rewards and an expansion of its U.S. salesforce.

Additionally, Galderma has launched a collaboration with premium skincare brand ZO® Skin Health. These investments underscore Galderma’s strategy to support aesthetic providers and advance the aesthetic market.

“We want to enable every customer and partner to build experiences on our leading platforms,” said Alisa Lask, Vice President and General Manager of Galderma U.S. Aesthetics. “At Galderma, we’re relentlessly focused on driving trust and success for our customers. The acceleration of our growth and expansion plans, underscores Galderma’s commitment to the growing aesthetics market.”

Galderma’s industry-leading salesforce has grown by 15% across the United States to better support aesthetic partners. The expanded salesforce will be equipped with new tools and resources, including the collaboration with ZO® Skin Health, to satisfy the increasing needs of the dynamic aesthetic market.

“This collaboration with Restylane® and ZO® Skin Health means my patients have an opportunity to experience two premium brands,” said Dr. Steven F. Weiner*, Facial Plastic Surgeon. “This innovative offering is a unique and compelling way to bring new patients to my practice.”

The updates to ASPIRE Galderma Rewards will provide aesthetic providers and their patients an even simpler and more convenient way to leverage the benefits of this award-winning loyalty program. Other changes include:

New ASPIRE Galderma Rewards Consumer App: Patients can take charge of their ASPIRE points on the go with the latest sign-in capabilities, receive offers and savings, easily manage points and rewards, and select their preferred providers from their mobile device. The app will be available for Apple and Android devices.

Improved Electronic Medical Record Integration with ASPIRE: The rewards program will soon be more seamlessly integrated with common electronic medical records used in the aesthetic market. These features will roll out in Q2 with additional refreshes planned throughout 2020 and beyond.

Amplification of Marketing and Advertising: Galderma has expanded the Restylane® direct-to-consumer advertising campaign nationally to drive consumers into providers’ offices. The campaign has already doubled the number of people looking for a Restylane aesthetic provider.

Source: Company Press Release