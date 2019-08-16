Through the partnership, the companies will work to ensure awareness and availability of FH Ortho’s cutting edge orthopedic medical devices to active military service members

Image: FH Ortho develops and manufactures orthopedic devices and instruments for surgeons. Photo: Courtesy of Andersonvr from Pixabay.

FH Ortho announces a partnership with Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Red One Medical. Red One is a strategic partner with expertise in medical device resales and distribution to The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) medical facilities throughout the United States.

Over the past two decades, FH Ortho Inc. has continued to grow its footprint as a leader in the global orthopedic implant market, including aggressive entry into the US market through expansion, integration, innovation and partnerships, such as this. Through this partnership, the companies will work to ensure awareness and availability of FH Ortho’s cutting edge orthopedic medical devices to active military service members.

“Partnering with a highly skilled Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business like Red One represents a significant opportunity to expand our footprint in the US market by providing innovative medical device solutions to our nation’s military,” said Chris Valois, General Manager of FH Ortho Inc.

“The Red One Team is excited and humbled to partner with an organization that is at the forefront of orthopedics, and whose inventors and innovators are passionate about creating solutions to improve patient outcomes,” said Charles Pollak, Founder and CEO of Red One Medical.

FH Ortho develops and manufactures orthopedic devices and instruments for surgeons around the world. Founded in Mulhouse, France in 1964, FH Ortho is represented in over 37 countries, with products focused on joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot & ankle, spine, and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward-thinking innovation in devices, techniques and product delivery, the company today is positioned for rapid expansion globally.

