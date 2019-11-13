The artificial intelligence-powered algorithm will help reduce mammography exam read times without losing image quality, sensitivity or accuracy

Image: The 3DQuorum imaging technology. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Medical technology firm Hologic has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 3DQuorum imaging technology, powered by Genius AI.

3DQuorum technology works with Hologic’s Clarity HD high-resolution imaging technology to help radiologists minimise tomosynthesis image volume by 66%.

In 2009, Hologic introduced the Genius 3D mammography exam, which was approved by the FDA as superior for all women, including those with dense breasts.





Genius AI technology is the company’s new core artificial intelligence platform developed to offer improved cancer detection, operational efficiency, and clinical decision support across the breast cancer care continuum.

3DQuorum technology applies Genius AI-powered analytics to uniquely reconstruct high-resolution 3D data to generate 6mm SmartSlices.

The AI-powered analytics will help detect clinically relevant regions of interest and preserve significant features during the reconstruction of the SmartSlices.

SmartSlices reduces read time by decreasing the number of images for radiologists to review, without compromising image quality, sensitivity or accuracy.

The 3DQuorum technology enables to reduce review of the number of 3D images by two-thirds, helping to save an average of one hour per eight hours of daily image interpretation time.

The company is providing the 3DQuorum technology as part of the new Clarity HD Plus technology package for use with the company’s existing and future Hologic 3D mammography systems.

The Genius 3D Mammography exam is provided only on the Hologic 3D Mammography system. It features 2D and 3D image set, where the 2D image can be either an acquired 2D image or a 2D image generated from the 3D image set.

Hologic breast and skeletal health solutions division president Pete Valenti said: “Superior breast cancer detection begins with our superior imaging, and only Hologic offers a comprehensive breast health ecosystem that improves outcomes, reduces costs, and increases patient and clinician satisfaction.

“3DQuorum technology is the first of many products to come powered by our new Genius AI technology platform, which will further revolutionize cancer detection in the coming years. 3DQuorum technology delivers meaningful productivity gains for radiologists due to a significant reduction in read time.”

