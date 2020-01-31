EyeTech Digital Systems, a global leader of Health AI, announces the launch of EyeOn, an all-in-one, ultra-slim eye gaze tablet during this year’s Assistive Technology Industry Association conference in Orlando, FL. The EyeOn eye tracking platform enables people with mobility and motor impairments to select, type, and speak entirely hands-free, using eye movement to control the device that measures just ¾” thick and weighs under 4.5 pounds.

Using only their eyes, the user can navigate the internet, select items by gaze input, and communicate through text-to-speech with text and symbols. EyeOn’s intuitive technology uses state-of-the-art algorithms to produce extreme stability and reliability, capturing and translating the user’s eye movements into precise mouse control. All eye tracking is processed on a dedicated FPGA chip that can be tuned and dynamically adapted to each user for optimal performance.

“We designed the EyeOn platform for individuals who primarily use eye gaze to control their AAC devices, using our proprietary AEye 2.0 technology for a beautifully compact, highly portable tablet speech generating device. The all-in-one design liberates AAC users from bulky daisy-chained devices,” said Robert Chappell, founder, CEO, and CTO of EyeTech.

We know a one-size fits all approach doesn’t work well when each user has unique physical abilities and goals. The EyeOn is available with several AAC applications so you can select the best one for your needs. We are proud to announce our new Success Coach Program to support the launch of EyeOn. Our Success Coaches can customize the onboarding experience for users and caregivers, leading to improved overall user satisfaction as they regain their independence using their EyeOn device.