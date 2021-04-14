PQ Bypass is focused on providing new advancements for the treatment of advanced peripheral artery disease

PQ Bypass' Detour platform secured breakthrough device designation from the US FDA. (Credit: Pixabay)

US-based medical device firm Endologix has completed the acquisition of medical technology company PQ Bypass for an undisclosed sum.

PQ Bypass is mainly focused on offering new advancements for the treatment of advanced peripheral artery disease (PAD).

The company is pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to address an unmet requirement for new treatments for severe PAD.

PQ Bypass has designed an advanced Detour platform, which secured breakthrough device designation from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), for percutaneous femoral-popliteal bypass.

The Detour system features the TORUS stent graft and the PQ Crossing Device.

The Detour System is claimed to be the world’s first fully-percutaneous femoral-popliteal bypass device designed for the treatment of extremely long and complex blockages in the superficial femoral artery (SFA).

At present, the company is conducting two multicentre IDE trials, including DETOUR2 and TORUS2, to assess the safety and effectiveness of its technology platform in two specific populations.

Both trials are being conducted based on the clinical evidence collected in the DETOUR1 and TORUS1 studies.

Endologix CEO and chairman Richard Mott said: “The acquisition of PQ Bypass is a seminal moment in Endologix’s history, building upon our leadership in the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm to champion disruptive technologies for the treatment of vascular disease.

“We intend to actively pursue new and innovative vascular technologies that are clinically relevant to surgeons, hospitals and patients, with a commitment to world-class medical education, clinical research and excellent procedural outcomes.”

Based in California, Endologix offers a therapeutic portfolio to treat a wide spectrum of vascular disease through abdominal aortic aneurysms to lower limb peripheral vascular disease.

Its abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) products are based on one of two platforms that include traditional minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and endovascular aneurysm sealing (EVAS).