CrossRoads Extremity Systems announces the launch of miniBunion, a minimally-invasive technique and system to repair painful bunions.

Unlike many traditional bunion surgeries, miniBunion delivers a rapid return to real life. Many patients walk in a special postoperative shoe following surgery and are able to have a walking recovery which allows them to quickly return to work and regular activities.

“Bunion surgery can now be performed with a revolutionary technique through a small incision, which provides stability and allows for an active immediate weight-bearing recovery,” states Bradley Lamm, DPM, Lead Design Surgeon for miniBunion. Minimally-invasive techniques spare the blood supply to the bones and allow less pain and swelling, a smaller scar and faster recovery than open bunion surgeries.

“I incorporated the miniBunion procedure into my surgical practice since it’s a reproducible bunion surgery that has great fixation and enables patients to get back to regular activities faster with less scarring and greater range of motion than previous bunionectomies,” states David Yeager, DPM, Morrison, IL. “miniBunion re-energized my practice; not only from a patient volume standpoint but also from a new surgical procedure standpoint, by allowing me to offer patients greater choices when it comes to bunion correction.”

miniBunion incisions are two to four times smaller than a standard technique and involve less trauma to the soft tissues surrounding the toes. Unlike many bunion procedures where the incision is on the top of the foot, the miniBunion incision is on the inner side of the foot, resulting in a scar that is virtually invisible during day-to-day activities.

“With miniBunion, we do not open the joint, so patients don’t form scar tissue like they would with traditional bunionectomies,” says Bob Baravarian, DPM, Santa Monica, CA. “The miniBunion technique allows for a 3D realignment of the bone, which results in less swelling, less pain and better realignment of the bone as well as reduced scar tissue, faster recovery times and reduced need for physical therapy. Our miniBunion patients have better mobility in the joint and report a faster return to regular activity,” continues Dr. Baravarian.

