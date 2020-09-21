Medtech trade association AdvaMed anticipates US manufacturers will ship between 32 and 35 million Covid-19 molecular tests in September alone

The US is expected to ship a further 100 million antigen-based Covid-19 tests by the end of fall (Credit: Exton State Public Health Laboratory/Governor Tom Wolf)

US shipments of Covid-19 molecular diagnostic tests have surpassed 150 million, according to medtech trade association AdvaMed.

A further 100 million antigen-based tests, which are used to detect the virus in currently infected people, are also expected to be shipped domestically by the end of autumn.

These figures are based on the latest data from AdvaMed’s Covid-19 testing supply registry, which was unveiled on 21 July.

Scott Whitaker, the association’s president and CEO, said: “Covid-19 testing is one of the main components of our country’s pandemic response, so increasing the supply of tests – and ensuring they reach the people who need them – is crucial.

“With more than 150 million tests shipped nationwide to date, and nearly 8.5 million tests shipped per week in August – up from 3.7 million weekly in April – we anticipate test manufacturers will ship between 32 and 35 million molecular tests in September.

“Add to that the more than 100 million antigen tests expected to be shipped by the end of fall, and it’s clear our industry is committed to meeting the demands of the Covid-19 crisis.”

US supply of Covid-19 tests

AdvaMed unveiled its national Covid-19 testing supply registry three months ago today – intending to help federal and state governments create, and manage, diagnostic testing strategies via a centralised, standardised information hub.

At the time, Whitaker said it was a product of collaboration between AdvaMed and 13 leading diagnostic companies – including Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific – which represent 95% of the US testing market.

The registry combines information from these firms with publicly-available data on daily tests performed.

It uses these figures to provide state- and national-level weekly updates on the number of molecular tests and serological tests – which detect antibodies to determine if someone has previously been infected – shipped in the US.

When AdvaMed launched its testing supply registry in July, Whitaker said that “if the road to recovery goes through testing, we believe this registry provides the map”.