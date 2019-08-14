Designed to maximize efficiencies and improve profitability, Compulink’s all-in-one solution includes practice management, EHR, optical, ASC, patient portal, and ophthalmic billing services

Compulink Healthcare Solutions is excited to announce the acquisition of MyEyeStore, an e-commerce solution in ophthalmic healthcare focusing primarily on contact lens re-ordering with the ability for optometry and ophthalmology practices to also sell other recommended products directly to the patient.

This acquisition is the latest example of how Compulink continues to lead the industry in expanding our products and services to meet the needs of our clients. We expect this acquisition and the subsequent integration into our all-in-one solution to increase the capture rate of contact lens re-orders by 25-50%, depending on the practice, and with minimal effort from our clients. The integration will also allow providers to recommend other retail products for improving patient’s health via this on-line store,” said Link Wilson, CEO and product architect for Compulink.

Designed to maximize efficiencies and improve profitability, Compulink’s all-in-one solution includes practice management, EHR, optical, ASC, patient portal, and ophthalmic billing services. The company currently has over 20,000 providers using its Advantage software, along with 19 ophthalmic colleges and universities who have standardized on Compulink. The addition of this e-commerce solution will allow Compulink’s providers to reach their patients like never before. Patients will be able to order contact lenses, solutions and any other products across all 18 specialties directly from their provider. All these efforts are in the pursuit of optimal efficiency, increased bottom line for the practice, and convenience for the patient.

“We are looking forward to becoming a part of the Compulink family. This acquisition allows us to continue to innovate and provide true 24/7 availability for our clients and their patients. Together we look forward to creating a platform unlike any other,” said Stephannie Keller, new VP of eCommerce for Compulink and MES Division President.

A leader in specialty-specific, all-in-one EHR and Practice Management solutions for 34 years, Compulink’s Advantage SMART Practice® uses artificial intelligence to improve clinical and financial results. Designed to maximize your time while seeing patients, Advantage includes everything you need to optimize workflow including EHR, PM, ASC, patient engagement, and RCM.

Source: Company Press Release