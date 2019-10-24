The Clarify System will be used for localised phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis and vitiligo

Image: The Clarify system is developed for localised phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions. Photo: courtesy of Karsten Paulick from Pixabay.

Medical devices maker Clarify Medical has secured $18m funds for the commercialisation of its connected home phototherapy system in the US.

The company has secured funding via Series A financing round, which covered participants such as H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, 7wire Ventures, SV Health Investors, and Bluestem Capital.

Clarify Medical will use the proceeds from the round to commercialise and further develop the Clarify Home Light Therapy System to treat and monitor patients with chronic skin conditions.

The Clarify system is the first connected phototherapy system that uses an app on the patient’s smartphone to manage targeted narrowband UVB light therapy

The Clarify system, which already secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, is developed for localised phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI).

The system is claimed to be first and only connected phototherapy system, which uses an app on the patient’s smartphone (iOS or Android) to manage the dose, frequency and duration of targeted narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) light therapy.

According to the company, the system will help deliver proper doses recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology in its published Guidelines of Care for the Management of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis and The Vitiligo Working Group Recommendations for NarrowBand Ultraviolet B Light Phototherapy Treatment of Vitiligo.

Under the terms of the deal, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners managing director Michael Wasserman, 7wire Ventures partner Robert Garber and SV Health Investors managing partner and chief operating officer Paul LaViolette will join Clarify Medical’s board of directors.

Clarify Medical president and CEO George Mahaffey said: “In the brief time the Clarify System has been commercially available, we’ve established Medicare coverage and have helped many patients self-manage their chronic skin conditions at home.

“With this funding, we are now poised to fully launch the System in the U.S. by improving market access and building awareness within the medical dermatology community that there is now a home phototherapy option that patients can use safely and effectively.”

