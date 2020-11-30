New intelligent automation features have been added to the OMNERA 500A digital radiography system to enhance workflow and efficiency

Canon Medical has launched new auto-positioning digital radiography system. (Credit: Canon Medical Systems, USA)

Canon Medical Systems USA has introduced new OMNERA 500A digital radiography system to enhance productivity and patient care.

Embedded with new intelligent automation features, the OMNERA 500A system enables fast-paced imaging departments to better focus on their patients.

The new digital radiography system offers improved productivity capabilities, including smooth auto-positioning technology, auto-tracking of the tube and detector, synchronisation of the tilting wall stand, detector charging in the table and wall stand.

Canon Medical’s new system features a patient-centric design with adjustable patient positioning and support components, in addition to soft and soothing lighting.

New digital radiography system features infection control enhancements

Other benefits offered by the new product include enhanced operator ergonomics with strategically placed system on the overhead tube crane (OTC) and the flexibility of the table’s working height and choice of operating functions by either table-side/wall-side controls or foot controls.

In addition, the system features infection control enhancements such as specially designed glass overlay OTC display and free of edges to facilitate seamless cleaning and disinfection.

Canon Medical Systems USA X-ray business unit managing director Jay Aboujaoude said: “Today’s hospitals are challenged with productivity and workflow demands like never before, and it’s imperative that their x-ray systems are able to perform seamlessly so that they can focus on their patients.

“The OMNERA 500A meets that need so that technologists can produce images with exceptional image quality, made possible with the unparalleled Canon CXDI detector technology that is at the heart of the system.”

Canon Medical stated that it will exhibit the OMNERA 500A system at this year’s virtual RSNA annual meeting.

In July this year, Canon Medical Systems USA secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its advanced intelligent clear-IQ engine (AiCE) technology, used in its Vantage Orian 1.5T MR system.