Avacta Group, a provider of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, is set to introduce SARS-CoV-2 enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) laboratory test.

ELISA is a common tool for the detection and quantification of a target of interest in a range of samples.

The company’s ELISA laboratory test, which is for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, is believed to help advance global research efforts associated with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Avacta has designed the in-house ELISA laboratory test for the identification of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It used the same Affimer reagents that are integrated into its rapid coronavirus saliva test being developed with Cytiva.

Avacta will provide the ELISA test as a kit to the researchers across the globe for use in their own laboratories to advance research on the coronavirus.

Avacta’s Affimer-based ELISA test has the capacity to identify the coronavirus spike protein in laboratory samples down to very low concentrations.

With no cross-reactivity against other closely related coronavirus spike proteins, the Affimer-based ELISA test is deeply specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the company, an assessment of the ELISA carried out with The Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine using SARS-CoV-2 virus samples demonstrated that it can identify as little as a few thousand virus infectious units per millilitre of sample.

Avacta intends to distribute the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ELISA reagent kit directly. It is also negotiating with potential OEM partners and distributors to provide the test across the globe.

Avacta Group chief executive Dr Alastair Smith said: “Avacta remains focused on the much larger opportunity of the saliva-based coronavirus antigen rapid test that we are developing with Cytiva and which is now in the process of technology transfer to our manufacturing partners.

“The excellent analytical performance of the ELISA test is very encouraging with regards to the anticipated clinical performance of the rapid test and I look forward to starting the clinical validation with the first pilot batch of rapid tests as soon as possible.”

In August this year, Avacta announced a clinical collaboration with Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) for the validation of the SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test.