Under an instrument evaluation agreement, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania will explore utilization of "MARS" platform of Applied Cells to assist in protocol development for areas of advanced cancer diagnosis and cancer treatment.

University of Pennsylvania to assess Applied Cells' MARS platform. (Credit: Pixabay/Colin Behrens)

University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and Applied Cells Inc., a Santa Clara, California based biotechnology company, announced today that they have entered into a Collaborative Research Agreement to evaluate Applied Cells new generation cell isolation and sample preparation system, “MARS”, in cancer and immunology research at Penn.

Applied Cells proprietary innovative MARS platform, short named after “Multi-physics Automated Reconfigurable Separation”, is ideal for high-throughput, high-efficiency, high-recovery, automated cell separation and sample preparation. Modular design of MARS allows flexible configurations to meet versatile workflows for rare cell analysis, immune cell profiling, and cell therapy, with capabilities including target cell enrichment, cell purification, and cell concentration.

“We are excited by the opportunity to evaluate the MARS instrument from Applied Cells, as if we are successful, it will allow us to identify rare populations for diagnostic markers and potentially isolate new cellular therapeutics,” said Jonni Moore, PhD, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Applied Cells MARS system could be a powerful companion to our cell isolation and identification technologies, and we are very excited by this prospect.”

“Applied Cells is bringing benefit to our customers by enabling successful isolation of target cells from complex blood and tissue samples for broad downstream analysis platforms,” said Yuchen Zhou, Founder and CEO of Applied Cells. “Teaming up with Penn, a world leader in medical research and modern medicine, enables us to bring our leading-edge products into the hands of researchers at the forefront of advanced medicine discoveries, and help them achieve their goals more quickly and bring greater value to our society as whole.”

Source: Company Press Release