While AnPac Bio's focus has been on cancer risk assessment, AnPac Bio's bio-physical-property based CDA technology has also been evaluated for other major non-cancerous diseases, and valuable information and data have been collected on clinical samples on major non-cancerous diseases

Cancer differentiation analysis technology (Credit: PRNewswire / AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science, a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application on the use of AnPac Bio’s novel detection technology, methods and apparatus for coronavirus detection with the US Patent Trademark and Office on February 10, 2020, which could later lead to formal patent applications in China and other countries.

AnPac Bio also announced today that it has entered into a project cooperation agreement with a hospital in China to conduct research studies on the ability of AnPac Bio’s CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis) technology to detect the risk of coronavirus, which is expected to be a very challenging and long term project for AnPac Bio.

While AnPac Bio’s focus has been on cancer risk assessment, AnPac Bio’s bio-physical-property based CDA technology has also been evaluated for other major non-cancerous diseases, and valuable information and data have been collected on clinical samples on major non-cancerous diseases. “Exploring the CDA technology’s ability to detect the risk of major non-cancerous diseases and broadening its product offerings for other life threatening diseases has been part of AnPac Bio’s business strategies for years,” commented Chairman and CEO Dr. Chris Yu.

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 121 issued patents as of September 30, 2019. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests.

Source: Company Press Release