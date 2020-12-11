The AMUG conference ordinarily takes place in Chicago, Illinois but will now be hosted in Florida in May 2021 due to social distancing protocols

Many industry conferences and shows have been postponed, cancelled or moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic (Credit: Dani Metaz/Shutterstock)

Next year’s AMUG (Additive Manufacturing Users Group) conference has been relocated to Florida and will take place nearly two months later than initially planned.

Having originally been scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois in March, the event will now be hosted at the Hilton hotel in Orlando, Florida from 2 to 6 May 2021.

This new, more spacious venue will allow the in-person conference – which aims to create a forum for industry leaders in additive manufacturing and 3D printing – to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols, and enforce social distancing measures.

Carl Dekker, AMUG president, said: “Our goal is to provide an in-person event, in a safe manner, to facilitate the exchange of information in the way that differentiates the AMUG Conference from all others.

“The AMUG board is committed to planning for an in-person event and will continue to monitor the Covid-19 pandemic and related government restrictions at the federal and local levels.

“The board has been developing alternate plans that will allow us to adapt to changes as developments occur that relate to Covid-19 and in-person events.

“Considering the current and projected circumstances, it was necessary to change the dates of the conference from March to May 2021 and to move the event to Orlando for a larger meeting.”

AMUG annual conference 2021

AMUG’s annual conference sees the organisation’s member companies – as well as engineers, designers, managers, and educators from across the additive manufacturing industry – come together to share expertise, best practices, challenges, and application developments in the field.

More than 70 sponsors and 100 exhibitors have committed to take part in the 2021 AMUG conference.

However, the group is still trying to determine the number of companies that will be able to participate if social distancing is to be maintained throughout and, as such, all new sponsors and exhibitors are now being placed on a waiting list.

To ensure that the event adheres to general safety protocols relating to Covid-19, AMUG is also working with an industry consultant for guidance on all necessary precautions and is working closely with the Hilton Orlando, state agencies and local officials in the build-up to the conference as well.

Tom Sorovetz, AMUG event manager, said, “The Hilton Orlando offers 249,000 square feet of meeting space.

“Even with social distancing protocols in place, this property can accommodate a full-scale AMUG conference, and it also affords AMUG the opportunity to host outdoor activities.”

Conference registration has been temporarily paused, but is set to reopen on 6 January 2021 – and all the relevant information regarding recognition and participation in the event can be found on AMUG’s website.