Image: AMT introduces UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI). Photo: Courtesy of American Medical Technologies (AMT).

American Medical Technologies (AMT) has partnered with TillaCare to launch UriCap, an external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI).

UriCap is a non-invasive, leak-free, external urine collection device designed for the female anatomy, to prevent contact between urine and skin. It helps in concealing the odour of urine, monitoring urine quality and quantity and keeping the patient dry.

AMT said that the device benefits the facility by reducing different costs associated with staff time, incontinence products, labour, laundry, and waste removal, as the device is needed to be changed only once in a day.

AMT clinical programs senior vice president Misty Vaughn said: “Traditionally facilities use adult briefs, bed pads, and indwelling catheters to address the challenges of female UI. However, adult briefs are prone to leakage, can cause skin irritation, and are labor intensive.

“Because of the high incidence of catheter associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and the resulting high rate of infection and hospital readmission, regulatory changes have mandated less frequent use of indwelling catheters for managing UI. In comparison, as an external urine collection device, UriCap provides a completely innovative and cost-effective solution.”

To supply UriCap to the long-term care market across the US, AMT had signed an exclusive distribution agreement with TillaCare earlier this year.

TillaCare was established in 2013, by medicine and technology experts from Sweden and Israel, with an aim to bring advanced urine collection devices to market, which reduce health risks, costs, and increase comfort for incontinent men & women.

Established in 1994, AMT provides a wide-range of wound care, ostomy, urological, and tracheostomy programs along with specialised laboratory services to health care providers in the fields of long-term and post-acute care.

Currently, it facilitates the delivery of patient care in more than 6,250 facilities across all 50 states in the US.