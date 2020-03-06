Using Ambra Health Cloud PACS & LiverMultiScan physicians gain anywhere, anytime access to critical patient data for the improved diagnosis of liver disease

Image: Ambra Health partners with Perspectum. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/dream designs.)

Ambra Health, makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced a partnership with Perspectum, a global leader in the development of medical image analysis technologies. Perspectum’s flagship product LiverMultiScan, leverages Ambra Health’s Cloud PACS to enable anytime, anywhere access to images and provide reliable, trusted cloud backup and archive to reduce business continuity risk.

LiverMultiScan is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive, quantitative imaging service, which can aid doctors in the diagnosis of liver disease with a safe, painless MRI scan. LiverMultiScan offers a high-quality method — using ground-breaking technology and rich visual images standardized across sites and manufacturers — to provide the clinician with measures related to the amount of fat, iron and fibro-inflammation in the liver. LiverMultiScan is delivered as a service after an activation protocol is enabled and does not require the purchase of any additional hardware or software.

By integrating Ambra Cloud PACS solution, physicians with LiverMultiScan enabled at their center can get access to images around the clock. Ambra Cloud PACS consolidates multiple imaging systems with one flexible, customizable, and low maintenance cloud storage platform that lets medical imaging be accessed securely anytime, anywhere.

“Early diagnosis and monitoring with quantitative non-invasive imaging are essential for patients and physicians to move away from the current dependency on liver biopsy,” said Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, CEO of Perspectum. “Our integration with Ambra Health ensures doctors have access to precision medicine for their liver patients, when and where they need it.”

“Perspectum has created an innovative, non-invasive way for physicians to better diagnose liver conditions. Our partnership is a great example of improving patient care through imaging technology,” said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development at Ambra Health.

Source: Company Press Release