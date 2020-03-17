The Armored RNA Quant SARS-CoV-2 Control aligns with the CDC and WHO-recommended Diagnostic Panel (CDC-006-00019) to offer a safe way to test for Covid-19

Asuragen has developed an Armored RNA Quant SARS-CoV-2 Control to be employed in developing assays to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Vektor Kunst/Pixabay.

US-based biotechnology firm Asuragen has developed an Armored RNA Quant SARS-CoV-2 Control to be employed in developing assays to combat the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The company’s Armored RNA Quant technology has been included in FDA-approved assays for more than two decades.

It is considered to be the gold standard for reliable, traceable standards for use with molecular assays intended for virus quantitation.

The Armored RNA Quant SARS-CoV-2 Control targets the SARS-CoV-2 viral nucleocapsid (N) region and also with the company’s new RNAse P construct, it aligns with the CDC and WHO-recommended Diagnostic Panel (CDC-006-00019) to offer a safe way to test for Covid-19.

Armored technology encapsulates the in vitro transcribed RNA in a protective protein coat to resist nuclease degradation

The company said that its technology encapsulates the in vitro transcribed RNA in a protective protein coat to resist nuclease degradation, allowing its use as RNA extraction, process quality, and positive diagnostic reference controls.

Asuragen president and CEO Matthew McManus said: “As the global healthcare community works to contain the spread of this disease, expediting the development of rapid and accurate testing is of paramount importance for laboratories everywhere.

“With our new SARS-CoV-2 Control, we are committed to supporting these efforts as we collectively work to identify – and ultimately care for – those affected with COVID-19.”

The death toll from Covid-19 coronavirus infection has reached 7,100 worldwide, with a total of more than 182,000 cases and 79,000 recoveries, as on 17 March.

