The kit will facilitate the high-throughput purification of viral DNA or RNA from biological samples

Zymo Research’s Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit has been cleared for in vitro diagnostic applications for use by EU member states. (Credit: Zymo Research)

Zymo Research, a provider of advanced molecular biology tools, has secured CE IVD mark approval for its Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit.

The company has developed the kit for high-throughput purification of viral DNA or RNA from biological samples, which are stored in the company’s DNA/RNA Shield.

Zymo’s DNA/RNA Shield is used for sample collection, nucleic acid preservation and inactivation of pathogens.

According to the company, the isolated high-quality nucleic acids are suitable for all downstream applications such as Next-Gen sequencing and RT-qPCR detection.

Zymo’s kit useful for purification of viral DNA/RNA such as SARS-CoV-2

Zymo’s kit will be used for the purification of viral DNA/RNA such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, or other pathogenic sample types.

The company stated that the kit is a part of various FDA EUA SARS-CoV-2 test workflows developed by major companies such as Illumina and Fulgent Genetics.

Zymo Research scientist Dr Stanislav Forman said: “Zymo Research has played a significant role in combating the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“All products in our Covid-19 testing workflow are now CE IVD marked; thus, helping our clinical customers in the EU and beyond.”

Earlier this month, Zymo Research, secured CE mark approval for its Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Kit.

The real-time reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) test facilitates the detection of nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens collected from patients suspecting with Covid-19.