The multiplex kit is an RT-PCR test that enables to detect nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens

Zymo Research has secured CE mark approval for Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Kit. (Credit: Zymo Research)

Zymo Research, a provider of advanced molecular biology tools, has secured CE mark approval for its Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Kit.

The real-time reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) test facilitates the detection of nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens collected from patients suspecting with Covid-19.

With a limit of detection (LoD) of 10 virus copies/reaction, the Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Kit enables to analyse 382 samples for each RT-PCR run.

The kit is designed for use by clinical diagnostic labs, as well as hospitals, universities, research centres and laboratories that conduct environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2.

The Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Kit is suitable for use in any lab featuring RT-PCR instrumentation, which can detect HEX and Quasar 670 fluorophores.

Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Kit offered in multiple formats

The company is offering the kit in multiple formats such as 100, 1,000, or 10,000-test quantities, thereby making it suitable for use in small or large laboratories.

Zymo Research senior scientist Dr Paolo Piatti said: “With over 46 million* COVID-19 cases reported worldwide, our goal is to help in stopping the spread of SARS-CoV-2 through enabling increased testing.

“The CE IVD mark, along with the competitive pricing, makes this high-quality product readily accessible to laboratories and ultimately expands the availability of COVID-19 testing to many more facilities throughout the world.”

In April, Zymo Research and Opentrons Labworks have partnered to create an advanced engine for SARS-CoV-2 molecular testing.

Founded in 1994, Zymo Research offers advanced products ranging from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies.

The company provides novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and NGS technologies.