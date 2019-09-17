The Xstrahl XSight image-guidance system provides clinicians with a real-time view of how treatment is aligned to the targeted area.

Xstrahl has introduced new XSight image-guidance system (Credit: PRNewsfoto / Xstrahl.

Orthovoltage radiotherapy devices provider Xstrahl has introduced a new XSight image-guidance system for clinicians.

The provider announced that it has added advanced image-guidance capabilities for its range of treatment devices.

XSight image-guidance system provides improved view of targeted area during treatment

The new XSight system, which is being launched at the ASTRO (American Society for Therapeutic Radiation Oncology) meeting in Chicago, offers clinicians with a sleek and streamlined way to have a better view of the targeted area during treatment.

The company will initially provide the XSight image-guidance system as an optional extra for its 150kV and 200kV treatment systems. It can be retrofitted to many of the company’s global installed base of 700 systems.

XSight image-guidance system is incorporated with Xstrahl’s Concerto oncology information system to display the fixed or moving images before and after treatment.

Hospitals and clinics use Xstrahl’s superficial and orthovoltage radiotherapy systems to provide treatments for skin cancer and benign conditions, as well as to offer palliation for secondary lesions.

Xstrahl CEO Adrian Treverton said: “Our customers have been requesting image-guidance and we are pleased to be able to offer a smart and simple solution to meet their needs.

“Image-guidance enhances the precision of radiotherapy treatments by giving clinicians a real-time view of how the treatment is aligned to the targeted area, therefore enhancing the precision of the procedure.”

Xstrahl is involved in the designing and manufacturing of superficial orthovoltage medical X-ray systems for the treatment of cancers and dermatological disorders.

Based in the UK, the company is also a pioneer in the development of advanced X–ray systems for pre-clinical radiation biology research.

The company, which has manufacturing facilities both in the UK and US, carries out operations across the globe through its international network of distributors.

In April this year, Xstrahl Medical introduced a new one-stop shop treatment system for non-melanoma skin cancer.

The new Xstrahl 150 is the firm’s most comprehensive superficial radiotherapy treatment system, which will help treat the full range of non-melanoma skin cancer cases with optimum dose control.