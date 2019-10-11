The xCAT IQ system allows scanning directly at point-of-care and prevents the need to leave the care location to a remote radiology suite for the CT scan

Image: xCAT IQ can be used in the operating room and intensive care unit in hospitals. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Xoran Holdings LLC.

Xoran Technologies has secured $8m matching grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for integrating its Xoran’s mobile CT imaging system xCAT IQ with surgical navigation, and developing a mobile CT imaging solution for spine.

The US medical devices manufacturer said that the National Cancer Institute, under the NIH umbrella, is offering the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) commercialisation grant.

The grant is provided with $4m in research and development funds for three years, matched with an additional $4m investment by private firm, Decathlon Capital Partners.

Xoran CEO Misha Rakic said: “It has been our dream since the inception of the company to have such a scanner. But only in the last three to four years has the technology reached such levels that this became possible.

“The benefits to stroke and traumatic brain injury patients cannot be overstated. Access to a low dose, affordable yet incredibly nimble, imaging system means that patients can be treated more quickly, more accurately, and more comfortably.”

Xoran develops advanced CT scanners for in-office and operating rooms

Xoran is engaged in developing low-dose radiation, cone-beam CT scanners that can be used in-office and operating rooms. The company’s latest offering include MiniCAT IQ, xCAT, and VetCAT scanners designed to diagnose and treat patients.

xCAT IQ is a compact, mobile CT scanner with high-resolution cranial imaging that has been recently introduced by the company. It has been designed for the operating room and the intensive care unit in hospitals, as a highly maneuverable and easy-to-use device.

The system allows patients to be scanned directly at their point-of-care and prevents need to leave the surgery or recovery place to a remotely located radiology suite for the CT scan.

Xoran said that a complete imaging and navigation solution with an intraoperative CT imaging is expected to provide minimally invasive spine cases with both reduction in OR time and improved outcomes.

Xoran CTO William van Kampen said: “We are grateful to the NCI for supporting our ongoing research and development in this exciting area. This non-dilutive funding will support scientists and engineers working here in Michigan on technology intended to help make minimally invasive neurosurgery procedures safer and more widely available.”