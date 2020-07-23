X-Mark is a new virtual-based navigation technology that will advance the navigated dental implant surgery

X-Mark virtual-based dental implant navigation surgery. (Credit: PRNewswire / X-Nav Technologies)

X-Nav Technologies has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its X-Mark virtual-based navigation technology.

X-Mark is a new virtual patient registration technology, which is designed to advance the navigated dental implant surgery.

The new virtual-based technology is said to augment the firm’s leading X-Guide Dynamic 3D navigation system to help dentists deliver more precise dental implant procedures to more patients expecting new teeth.

X-Mark is provided with advanced technology to enable virtual-based registration of the patient’s anatomy to a digital treatment plan.

The technology allows the dentist to prepare for surgery by marking three virtual anatomy points on the patient’s 3D scan and then mark the same three live points on the patient at the time of surgery.

The X-Guide system will apply the X-Mark technology to rapidly match the points together to facilitate live navigated surgery.

The X-Guide system, which fits seamlessly into the dental office, works with all cone beam 3D scanners such as a small field of view.

X-Nav already secured CE mark approval for iX-Mark virtual-based navigation technology

It uses the surgeon’s digital plan to offer turn-by-turn guidance during surgery. The X-Guide system helps the surgeon to visualise accurate 3D movements of the handpiece during osteotomy and implant delivery for more exact placement.

The company already secured CE mark approval for the X-Mark virtual patient registration technology. The X-Guide Dynamic 3D navigation system is currently used by dentists in more than 35 countries and 20 languages.

X-Nav Technologies president Edward Marandola said: “Over the past few years, the global dental industry has rapidly embraced the X-Guide dynamic 3D navigation technology because of its ability to deliver more accurate dental implant outcomes.

“X-Mark virtual registration continues to advance and streamline the way surgeons place dental implants – while improving accuracy and facilitating better immediate restorative results. I am excited to launch X-Mark to expand the capabilities of the X-Guide system so our customers can more easily offer navigation surgery to more patients.”

