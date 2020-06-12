The AERO features a patented 360 ° external aerosol chamber that facilitates effective management of airborne particles for up to 95%

DOVE Dental Products launches AERO to fight the spread of Covid-19. (Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D)

DOVE Dental Products has rolled out the new DOVE AERO, a single-use hybrid device to reduce the risk of airborne aerosol movement caused by instrument use in a dental setting.

The company said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, oral health professionals are concerned about the infectious disease protocol to prevent the spread of contagions in evacuation, backflow, and aerosol management areas.

The new DOVE AERO is designed to addresses all three concerns without compromising the patient comfort, performance, or dental office space, said the company.

DOVE Dental Products sales vice president Jim Langeloh said: “We are extremely excited to introduce the new DOVE AERO HVE Backflow Prevention Valve.

“It’s the first valve of its kind to offer external aerosol collection, backflow protection, and HVE power while providing patients with the comfort of using a saliva ejector.”

DOVE AERO enables oral health professionals to manage the spread of Covid-19

According to the Guidance for Dental Settings published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the aerosol-generating procedures in dental care should be done using four-handed dentistry, high evacuation suction and dental dams to avoid droplet spatter and aerosols.

The advanced design of DOVE AERO addresses the concerns by combining the power from high-volume ejector (HVE) suction with the safety from a one-way backflow protection, using a secured saliva ejector (SE) to provide comfort and easy access for patients, said the company.

DOVE AERO is said to be a simple, cost-effective solution that enables oral health professionals to manage the spread of Covid-19 using instruments they are already familiar with.

The AERO features a patented 360 ° external aerosol chamber that facilitates effective management of airborne particles for up to 95% when combined with internal fluid evacuation.

Langeloh added: “It’s the valve that does not compromise comfort, performance, or dental office space.”