Body Pro and BPM Connect Pro will enable health professionals to provide patients with devices that overcome installation and retention issues

Withings’ new cellular-connected devices will help eliminate significant pain points of remote patient monitoring. (Credit: PRNewswire / Withings)

Withings Health Solutions has introduced a new business-to-business range of cellular-connected devices to phase out serious pain points of remote patient monitoring.

The Withings Body Pro cellular smart scale and Withings BPM Connect Pro cellular blood pressure monitor will help efficiently streamline the telehealth process by working straight out of the box and automatically transfers precise and secure data to health professionals.

Body Pro and BPM Connect Pro, which are designed to address specific requirements of telehealth, enable health professionals to provide patients with devices that overcome installation and retention issues.

The patented technologies are used by Body Pro smart scale to deliver precise weight assessments and it works on all floor surfaces.

Body Pro features advanced design elements such as offering the daily local weather forecast and weight trends to boost users to regularly step on the scale and build lasting habits.

BPM Connect Pro is an advanced at-home blood pressure monitor, which offers accurate blood pressure readings within minutes.

Body Pro and BPM Connect Pro are designed to send data instantly to physicians and care providers without any additional steps needed from their patients.

Withings Pro line features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in as alternative options to help transmit patient readings daily.

Withings Health Solutions business-to-business division vice president Antoine Robiliard said: “Connected health products have a central role to play. For optimal results, they must be simple for anyone to use, drive engagement, take medical-grade measurements, be consistently used by patients, and must autonomously transmit private, secure data.

“Our new cellular range addresses these issues to help bridge the gap between patients and healthcare professionals and increase the effectiveness of their telehealth programmes.”